Maoist camp busted in Rayagada forest

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Maoist Camp Busted
6

Rayagada: A Maoist camp was busted by personnel of Special Operations Group (SOG) and
District Voluntary Force (DVF) in a joint operation at Karkamarka forest under Ambadala police limits in Rayagada district on Thursday.

Related Posts

Man’s severed head recovered from drain in Gajapati

ASI held for taking Rs 10,000 bribe in Jajpur

Series loot in Khurda village

According to sources, the police had received information about the presence of ultras in the area following which an operation was launched by SOG and DVF personnel. However, the Maoists managed to escape from the spot.

Medicines, food and some other daily-use items were seized from the camp. Besides, a landmine was also recovered from the spot which has been reportedly defused by the force.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Man’s severed head recovered from drain in Gajapati

ASI held for taking Rs 10,000 bribe in Jajpur

Series loot in Khurda village

1 of 2,255