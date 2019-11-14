Maoist camp busted in Rayagada forest

Rayagada: A Maoist camp was busted by personnel of Special Operations Group (SOG) and

District Voluntary Force (DVF) in a joint operation at Karkamarka forest under Ambadala police limits in Rayagada district on Thursday.

According to sources, the police had received information about the presence of ultras in the area following which an operation was launched by SOG and DVF personnel. However, the Maoists managed to escape from the spot.

Medicines, food and some other daily-use items were seized from the camp. Besides, a landmine was also recovered from the spot which has been reportedly defused by the force.