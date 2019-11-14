Man’s severed head recovered from drain in Gajapati

Gajapati: A day after the headless body of an elderly man was recovered from a nearby forest, police on Thursday recovered the severed head of the man from nearby Merma Soura village.

The deceased has been identified as Dasu Mallick.

According to sources, the headless body of one Dasu Mallick, a resident of Bhaliasahi village in the district, was recovered from a nearby forest on Wednesday. Following this, police had launched a probe into the matter.

During the investigation, police this morning found the severed head of Dasu. The head has been recovered from a nearby drain. Besides, the weapon used in the crime was also recovered from the crime scene, police said.

Earlier, police had detained two persons in connection with the case.

During the interrogation, the arrested persons confessed that locals were collecting ayurvedic medicines from Dasu after they fell ill. It was alleged that people of Benipadar village had past enmity with him as he was practicing black magic.

While the exact cause is yet to be ascertained, a probe into the matter is underway, sources added.