Man’s Mutilated Body Found From Forest In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The mutilated body of a man was found inside Khaprakhai forest near Raisuan village in Telkoi area of Keonjhar district today.

According to sources, some locals this morning spotted the body of the man in the forest and alerted the same to the police. On intimation, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, the body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the death of the youth is not known, an investigation into the matter is underway.