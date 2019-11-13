Man’s Mutilated Body Found From Forest In Keonjhar

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Mutilated Body
Representational Image
7

Keonjhar: The mutilated body of a man was found inside Khaprakhai forest near Raisuan village in Telkoi area of Keonjhar district today.

According to sources, some locals this morning spotted the body of the man in the forest and alerted the same to the police. On intimation, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Related Posts

Man’s Headless Body Recovered From Forest In Ganjam

5 hurt in group clash in Bolangir

College student found hanging inside house in Rourkela

Meanwhile, the body was seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

While the exact cause behind the death of the youth is not known, an investigation into the matter is underway.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Man’s Headless Body Recovered From Forest In Ganjam

5 hurt in group clash in Bolangir

College student found hanging inside house in Rourkela

1 of 2,246