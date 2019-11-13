Man’s Headless Body Recovered From Forest In Ganjam

Gajapati: The severed body part of a man without the head was recovered from a forest near Bhaliasahi village under Mohana police limits in Gajapati district today.

The deceased has been identified as Dasu Mallick of the same village.

The matter came to light after the family members spotted the body last night and informed the matter to the police.

Police along with the scientific team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Though the exact reason behind the death of the man is yet to be ascertained, family members of the deceased alleged that the man has been murdered by some villagers over suspicion of practicing sorcery.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter is underway.