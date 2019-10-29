Man kills son over petty issue in Ganjam

By pragativadinewsservice
Man kills son
Ganjam: A man allegedly killed his son over some petty issue at Kerikerijhola village under Sheragada police limit in Gangjam district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Pintu, son of accused Siba Gouda.

According to an initial report, an argument ensued between the father-son duo over some trivial issue last night. The argument soon took an ugly turn after Siba in a fit of rage attacked his son Pintu with a wooden plank resulting in his death on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

While the body was seized for post-mortem, the accused was arrested for further investigation into the matter.

pragativadinewsservice
