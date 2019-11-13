Man Killed In Road Mishap; Locals Stage Road Blockade

Bhubaneswar: Tension erupted near Trisulia bridge in the outskirts of state capital following the death of a man after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Tuesday.

According to reports, the mishap took place near Trisulia bridge last night when the speeding vehicle hit the man resulting in his death at the spot.

Following the mishap, hundreds of irate locals staged a road blockade by placing the dead body on the road demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased. Vehicular traffic on the road was affected due to the blockade.

After receiving information, Barang police reached the spot and pacified the irate locals. Late, the road blockade was withdrawn after the police officials assured to look into the demands.

Meanwhile, cops have sent the body for post-mortem and initiated an investigation into the incident.

In another incident, three bikers sustained critical injuries after a speeding bus hits two motorcycles on Puri-Satpada NH-316 near Medical Chhak in Puri district today.

All the injured have been admitted to Puri hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

After receiving information police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.