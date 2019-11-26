Man held for abduction, rape of minor girl in Bolangir Village

Kantabanji: Kantabanji police on Tuesday arrested a man on charges of abduction and rape of a minor girl in Baromal village under Kantabanji police limits in Bolangir district.

The accused was identified as Pradeep Mohapatra of Karlbahali village of the district.

According to reports, Mohapatra had abducted the minor girl on the pretext of marriage from her village to Bangalore one month ago and outraged her modesty there.

On November 22, Mohapatra reached with the minor at her village and left her there. The girl’s family had lodged a complaint with the Kantabanji police in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, the police launched a probe and conducted the medical test of the girl.

The accused, Mohapatra has been forwarded to POCSO court and the case has been registered under Sections 363,373 of the IPC. Necessary action will be taken further regarding this case, said Saroj Kumar Mohapatra, SDPO, Kantabanji.