Man Hangs Self After Sister Commits Suicide In Jagatsighpur village

Jagatsinghpur: A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself soon after his cousin sister’s death at Baliapatana village under Tirtol Police limits of Jagatsinghpur today.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kavita Samal, wife of Akshay Samal of the same village. The deceased man, who died this afternoon, has been identified as Bulu Mallick.

According to reports, the incident occurred this afternoon when Kavita had allegedly attempted to commit suicide by hanging herself in her home. Suddenly, her husband Akshay reached the house and rushed her to Manijanga CHC in a critical condition with Bulu’s help. However, doctors in the hospital declared Kavita brought dead.

Later, Bulu also allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree, located behind the CHC. However, the exact cause behind the death of the duo is yet to be ascertained.

On intimation, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe.