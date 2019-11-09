Man hacks wife to death in Bolangir, held

Bolangir: A man allegedly hacked his wife to death over suspected family feud at Bhalumunda village under Bangamunda police station limits this afternoon.

The accused person has been identified as Omprakash Sahu of the same village.

According to reports, the accused had an argument with his wife, Reena over some trivial issues. However, the quarrel took an ugly turn after Omprakash attacked his wife with a paniki (kitchen tool) leading to her death on the spot.

On intimation, police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the matter while arresting the accused husband. The body was then seized and sent to the local hospital for post-mortem, sources added.

When asked, Bangumunda Police said that the couple got married in 2005 and has four daughters and a son. Further investigation into the matter is underway to ascertain the actual reason behind the murder.