Man hacks minor daughter to death in Nuapada, surrenders

Nuapada: An eight-year-old girl was hacked to death allegedly by her father in Kotamala village under Khariar police limits of Nuapada district today.

The deceased has been identified as Sarita and the accused father identified as Mahendra Ketaki.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 5 pm this evening, when there the father-daughter duo was alone in the house.

Meanwhile, the duo entered into an altercation. In a fit of rage, Mahendra attacked his daughter with a paniki (kitchen knife) leading to her death on the spot. The accused then fled from the village soon after this incident.

The uncle of the deceased, Tankadhara Ketaki, lodged a written complaint with Khariar police regarding the incident. Acting on the plaint, police reached the village, recovered the body for post-mortem and started an investigation.

As per latest reports, the accused man has surrendered himself at the local police station and confessed to having committed the crime. He also said that his daughter’s health condition was not well. He spent a lot of money behind her and with no option left he hacked her to death in rage, sources said.