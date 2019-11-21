Man Hacked To Death By Wife & Brother-In-Law In Ganjam

Ganjam: A man was allegedly killed by his wife and brother-in-law at Patadhar village under Jagannath Prasad Police Limits in Ganjam district on Thursday.

According to sources, the man was hacked to death with an axe by the accused duo. The man died on the spot.

Later, the accused brother and sister confessed their crime and surrendered before the police.

Though the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be known, cops along with scientific team reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.