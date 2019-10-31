Man critically injured in bear attack in Angul village

Angul: A man sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a wild bear in Marudhipa village under Chhendipada forest range in Angul district today. The victim has been identified as Achyuta Majhi (41) of Marudhipa village.

According to sources, Achyuta had gone to a nearby forest in the wee of today to attend nature’s call when a bear attacked and injured him.

Hearing his cry for help, the villagers rescued him and rushed to Chhendipada PHC, Later, he was shifted to the Angul DHH for treatment. Achyuta was in a stable condition at the DHH, when the last reports came in. He sustained grievous injuries in his neck in the incident, sources said.

On being informed, local forest officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter, sources added.

