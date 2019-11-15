Man critical in bomb attack in Puri

Puri: A man suffered grievous injuries after unidentified miscreants hurled bombs in Chhotijadi village under Kanas police limits of Puri district today.

Initially, the injured has been admitted to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar after his condition deteriorated.

Though the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, past enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.

On being informed police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.