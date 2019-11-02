Malkangiri’s Swabhiman area teachers to get housing facility: S&ME Minister

Bhubaneswar: The State government has decided to set up a cluster for teachers in Swabhiman area of Malkangiri district following reports that the teachers were wading through neck-deep floodwater in rivers to reach schools.

This was informed by Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash here on Saturday

Speaking to the media persons, Dash said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a Rs 100-crore package for development in Swabhiman area.

“The total package, Rs 10 crore will be spent on the education sector and a total of 10 quarters will be built in the cluster where teachers of different schools will stay in Swabhiman area,” Dash said.

“As soon as possible the work on the cluster will begin. The Malkangiri district administration will decide where the cluster will be set up,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that, recently two teachers from Malkangiri district were in news for wading through neck-deep floodwater in a river to reach the school to impart teaching to the students.