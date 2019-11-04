Major restrictions in Ayodhya ahead of verdict

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Ayodhya
11

Ayodhya: Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued strict guidelines abstaining people from posting offensive posts on social media on deities.

As per reports, the four-page directive issued on October 31, which will be in force till December 28, prohibits people from posting defamatory remarks on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, etc.

Related Posts

Sena not responsible for present stalemate in Maharashtra:…

Woman Tehsildar Burnt To Death In Office In Telangana

Licypriya Kangujam launches solution to curb air pollution

The order restricts even the electronic media from conducting debates in Ayodhya during this period.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Supreme Court verdict, Muslims in Ayodhya have sought deployment of para-military forces in the holy city.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Sena not responsible for present stalemate in Maharashtra:…

Woman Tehsildar Burnt To Death In Office In Telangana

Licypriya Kangujam launches solution to curb air pollution

1 of 3,177