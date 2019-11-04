Major restrictions in Ayodhya ahead of verdict

Ayodhya: Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued strict guidelines abstaining people from posting offensive posts on social media on deities.

As per reports, the four-page directive issued on October 31, which will be in force till December 28, prohibits people from posting defamatory remarks on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, etc.

The order restricts even the electronic media from conducting debates in Ayodhya during this period.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Supreme Court verdict, Muslims in Ayodhya have sought deployment of para-military forces in the holy city.