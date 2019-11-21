Maheswar Swain to continue as OFDRA Director

Bhubaneswar: In a major reshuffle effected by the state government today, Maheswar Swain, Director of Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy, holding additional charge of Chief Fire Officer in Fire Service Directorate, will continue only as Director of OFDRA, Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, Sukanta Sethy, Chief Fire Officer in Fire Service Directorate, Cuttack will remain in additional charge of Fire Prevention Wing in the Directorate in addition to his own duties with immediate effect until further orders.

Besides, Arun Kumar Sarangi, Deputy Fire Officer, Fire Prevention Wing, has been transferred and posted as District Fire Officer, Bhawanipatna Circle.

Moreover, Sallil Prakash Kindo, Deputy Fire Officer, Bhawanipatna, has been transferred and posted as DFO, Fire Prevention Wing In Directorate of Fire Services, Cuttack, vice Arun Kumar Sarangi transferred.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Home Department today.