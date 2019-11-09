Maharastra Guv asks BJP to ‘indicate willingness’ to form govt

Mumbai: In a process of exploring ways to form the government in the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday evening asked the former ruling party, BJP to “indicate willingness and ability” to form the government.

Chief Minister of Maharastra, Devendra Fadnavis, who had resigned yesterday, received the letter from the Governor today.

According to a statement from Raj Bhawan, the Governor asked Fadnavis to “indicate the willingness and ability” of his party to form the government.

As no party had come forward to form the government, the Governor decided to explore the possibility of formation of the government on Saturday, the Raj Bhavan statement said.

Notably, the BJP won 105 seats in the October 21 elections, while the majority mark in the 288-member Assembly is 145. Its ally Shiv Sena has won 56 seats, but the two parties are bickering over the chief minister’s post.