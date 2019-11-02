Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 10,000-cr relief for rain-hit farmers

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore as a special provision for immediate assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced this at the meeting of a Cabinet sub-committee held at his official residence to discuss the losses.

The evaluation reports said crops on 54.22 lakh hectares spread across 325 talukas in at least half dozen districts were damaged in the rain. The damaged crops include jawar, paddy, cotton and soyabean.

The chief minister told reporters that it was also decided to provide help to farmers through insurance companies. He said the government is already in touch with insurance companies in this matter.