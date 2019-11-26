Maharashtra floor test tomorrow: Supreme Court

HeadlinesNational
By pragativadinewsservice
Maharashtra floor test
13

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has given 5 pm deadline of November 27 for Maharashtra floor test. A pro-tem Speaker will conduct the entire proceedings.

The apex court has also said that the floor test must be video graphed.

Related Posts

2 militants gunned down during encounter in Jammu and…

India fighting proxy war waged by Pakistan: Army Chief Bipin…

Ayodhya verdict review: ‘Keeping dispute alive will be…

The newly formed Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine had petitioned the Supreme Court against the manner in which Devendra Fadnavis took power.

On Monday, Shiv Sena- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)- Congress urged the apex court to order an immediate floor test in Maharashtra, while the Governor’s office and the Chief Minister sought more time to prove a majority.

The Supreme Court reserved its order and said that a decision will be announced on Tuesday morning.

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

2 militants gunned down during encounter in Jammu and…

India fighting proxy war waged by Pakistan: Army Chief Bipin…

Ayodhya verdict review: ‘Keeping dispute alive will be…

1 of 7,261