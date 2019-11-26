Maharashtra floor test tomorrow: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has given 5 pm deadline of November 27 for Maharashtra floor test. A pro-tem Speaker will conduct the entire proceedings.

The apex court has also said that the floor test must be video graphed.

The newly formed Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine had petitioned the Supreme Court against the manner in which Devendra Fadnavis took power.

On Monday, Shiv Sena- Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)- Congress urged the apex court to order an immediate floor test in Maharashtra, while the Governor’s office and the Chief Minister sought more time to prove a majority.

The Supreme Court reserved its order and said that a decision will be announced on Tuesday morning.