Maharashtra: BJP will not form govt, says Shiv Sena betrayed people’s mandate

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that it would not form government in Maharashtra in view of the ally Shiv Sena’s stand to not join them in the efforts.

Maharashtra BJP president, Chandrakant Patil today informed that the saffron party cannot form the government and they have conveyed the same to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Patil said that they fought under the banner of grand alliance and added that as Shiv Sena does not want to come with the BJP, it has betrayed the mandate.

The Maharashtra BJP’s core committee members led by the acting chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met the governor in the evening. The committee held two meetings in the day. Devendra Fadnavis, state unit head Chandrakant Patil, and senior leaders Girish Mahajan, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Ashish Shelar and Pankaja Munde attended the meetings. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari yesterday asked the BJP, the single largest party in the new Assembly, to indicate the willingness and ability to form government.

The BJP won 105 seats in the October 21 elections, while the majority mark in the 288-member Assembly is 145. Its ally Shiv Sena won 56 seats, but the two parties are bickering over the chief minister’s post. The term of the 13th state Assembly ended yesterday.