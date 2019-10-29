Mahaprayan fails again! Body carried on shoulders in Ganjam

Ganjam: The body of a man was carried on shoulders allegedly due to the non-availability of Mahaprayan hearse vehicle in Ganjam district.

According to sources, a man who is a resident of Gunasagar village in Sanakhemundi of Ganjam district was admitted to Adapada CHC. However, he succumbed while undergoing treatment there.

The hospital authorities asked the family members to take the body back to home, however, they did not arrange a hearse van for the same.

Failing to avail Mahaprayan vehicle at Adapada CHC, family members of the deceased were forced to carry the body on shoulders for 4 km to reach Gunasagar village.

It may be noted that Mahaprayana vehicle service is a highly-subsidised state government scheme which has been made accessible to all. However, non-availability of the hearse vehicles has resulted in such incidents.