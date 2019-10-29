Mahanadi Coalfields Limited Conferred National CSR Award

New Delhi: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) today received the prestigious National CSR Award for its outstanding contributions in the national priority areas of development, including health, safe drinking water and sanitation in Odisha.

The National CSR Awards 2018, instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, were presented to winners at a ceremony graced by Mr Ram Nath Kovind, His Excellency the President of India, in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Tuesday.

Ms Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, presented the award to Mr K R Vasudevan, Director (Finance/Personnel) and Mr B Sairam, General Manager (CSR).

MCL, a subsidiary of Coal India having operations in Odisha, has received this coveted national recognition in the category of “Contribution to National Priority Areas, subcategory — Health, Safe Drinking Water & Sanitation”.

Congratulating the team CSR and the Command Areas, Mr BN Shukla, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, said, “the National CSR Award certainly a milestone achievement and proud moment for entire Team MCL.”

The award, the CMD said, “will motivate the team MCL to achieve new milestones in the field of CSR.”

Instituted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Awards have been conceived as an official recognition at the highest level of the outstanding contribution made under CSR by the corporate.

MCL, in the year 2017-18, had spent Rs 267 crore under CSR against the statutory budgetary allocation of Rs 136 crore, emerging as the third-highest spender under CSR among all the Central Public Sector Enterprises.

This year 528 entries were received for NCSRA. After shortlisting as per the prescribed criteria of the jury, 131 companies were invited for detailed submissions which were then followed by field verification of the claims made by the companies. Based on the submissions by the companies and reports of the independent assessment by CSR experts, the jury had recommended 19 winners and 19 honourable mentions across the three award categories.