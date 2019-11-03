Maha govt formation: Other options will be explored, says Sena

By pragativadinewsservice
Maha govt formation
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Sunday said it will explore other options if the BJP was not ready to meet its demands on the power-sharing formula.

The party said it can reach the majority with the Congress and NCP and a few Independents. The party declared in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamna that the Sena will not “blink first”.

The Saamna editorial dared the BJP to impose President’s Rule in the state or prove its majority on the floor of the house.

We can reach majority with 54 MLAs of NCP, 44 Cong MLAs and few independents, the editorial said. The Sena can have its own Chief Minister with parties with independent ideology should form policies which are acceptable to all, the editorial added.

pragativadinewsservice
