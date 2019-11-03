Low pressure likely to trigger rainfall in southern Odisha till Nov 6

Bhubaneswar: While inconsistent rain has been lashing the state recently, moderate rain is likely to lash six southern districts of Odisha till November 6 under influence of possible low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

This was informed by Indian Metrological Centre (IMD) regional centre on Sunday.

According to IMD officials, a low pressure is likely to occur in 24 hours out of a cyclonic circulation already formed in the Bay of Bengal. Under the impact of which rainfall is expected on October 5 and 6 (Tuesday and Wednesday) in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts, the officials added.

Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea during the coming three days.