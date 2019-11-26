Less Sleep Can Increase Heart Disease Risk

Bhubaneswar: People who sleep less than six hours a night may be at an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, a new study suggests.

The study showed that poor quality sleep of less than six hours increases the risk of atherosclerosis by 27 per cent compared to seven to eight hours of sleep.

The researchers have opined that lack of sleep has been known to raise the risk of cardiovascular disease by increasing heart disease risk factors such as glucose levels, blood pressure, inflammation and obesity.