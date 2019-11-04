Legrand India flags off retail roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Legrand India, a global leader in electrical and digital building infrastructure today flagged off its four-month-long roadshow in Bhubaneswar. The roadshow will showcase the new range of Lyncus switches and Duo Boxx, enabling the brand to create awareness about the product portfolio amongst the stakeholders.

Through this roadshow, Legrand has firmed up plans to acquire a bigger market share in the retail segment. For Legrand, Odisha has been a key geography for Legrand. Through this campaign, the company intends to increase their presence across the Tier 2 regions.

Legrand’s retail roadshow will showcase the range of switches and sockets like Arteor, Myrius, Mylinc and Britzys, and Protection Devices like RX3. A total of 5 vans with Legrand’s switches and protection devices product portfolio will cover close to 49 cities, targeting over 1500 retail counters in the span of four months. It will help enable active engagement amongst the retailers and electricians familiarising them with touch switches, innovative electronic products which are true to the Legrand’s philosophy of ease of installation and ease of use. The presence of these vans across cities will facilitate a deeper engagement with the customer, retail network and electricians. The vans will cross Orissa Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Assam.

Mr Sameer Saxena, Director, Marketing (Group), Legrand India said, “Our focus for the retail roadshow is to spread awareness about Legrand’s wide range of product offering and introduce the new range of Lyncus switches and Duo Boxx distribution boards. We also intend to strengthen our footprint across the tier-2 regions in India by making our products available across geographies. We at Legrand have a vast range of highly technical product offerings and through this initiative we intend to reach out to our customers and retailers giving us an opportunity to interact with them closely.” He further added, “Being a market leader in premium segment with presence of over two decades in the retail segment, our responsibility is to ensure that consumers get the best products according to their requirement. We hope this initiative will increase our connection with our stakeholders and will create learnings on the need and availability of new-age energy-efficient solutions.”

Legrand is world’s leading electrical and digital building solution provider. Legrand enjoys leadership in premium wiring devices as well as protection devices in the Indian market. The products are widely used across residential, commercial, industrial and hospitality industry segments.