Legendary actor Kamal Hassan visits iconic Kalinga Stadium

Bhubaneswar: Legendary Filmmaker, actor & a Padma Awardee Mr. Kamal Hassan visited the iconic Kalinga Stadium and appreciated the world class infrastructure and state-of-art facilities there.

He was accompanied by Secretary Sports, Mr. Vishal Dev, Director Sports, Mr Vineel Krishna and other officials.

There he was presented a team jersey of Team Hockey India and Odisha FC. He interacted with the players of the teams and wished them the very best for their upcoming matches.

It was a fan moment for the players too to be in the company of an icon such as Mr. Hassan.