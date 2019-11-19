Legendary actor Kamal Hassan visits iconic Kalinga Stadium

HeadlinesTwin City
By pragativadinewsservice
Kamal Hassan
17

Bhubaneswar: Legendary Filmmaker, actor & a Padma Awardee Mr. Kamal Hassan visited the iconic Kalinga Stadium and appreciated the world class infrastructure and state-of-art facilities there.

He was accompanied by Secretary Sports, Mr. Vishal Dev, Director Sports, Mr Vineel Krishna and other officials.

Related Posts

NFDB Sponsored ToT Programme at ICAR-CIFA inaugurated

Inspector Ranjit Kumar Sahoo Suspended For Unauthorised…

Labour dept launches ‘Odia Phalaka’ web portal…

There he was presented a team jersey of Team Hockey India and Odisha FC. He interacted with the players of the teams and wished them the very best for their upcoming matches.

It was a fan moment for the players too to be in the company of an icon such as Mr. Hassan.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

NFDB Sponsored ToT Programme at ICAR-CIFA inaugurated

Inspector Ranjit Kumar Sahoo Suspended For Unauthorised…

Labour dept launches ‘Odia Phalaka’ web portal…

1 of 6,433