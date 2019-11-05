Lawyers-Police row: Cops hold protest demanding action against advocates

New Delhi: Policemen in Delhi have organized massive protest outside headquarters at ITO demanding stern action against lawyers involved in violent incidents against them.

The cops holding banners and placards demanded to meet the Commissioner of Police, Amulya Patnaik.

Some of the messages on the banners and placards read: “Save Police”, We are Humans too”, “Protect The Savers”, “How is the josh? Low sir” etc.

Police Commissioner Patnaik has been under fire for failing to visit the injured cops or meet with them after Saturday’s clash.

Despite assurances from top cops, the protesting police personnel have refused to vacate the road outside the police headquarters.