Lapses During Uniform Half Yearly Exams: Odisha SME Minister Orders Departmental Inquiry

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: To obtain the reason behind the shortage of question papers during uniform half yearly exams in the State, Odisha School and Mass Education Minister, Samir Ranjan Dash, today ordered a departmental inquiry.

According to sources, the minister has asked the Mass Education Secretary to submit the probe report of this mismanagement within 15 days.

Notably, the S&ME department had directed all district programme coordinators to ensure that all students attend half-yearly and annual examinations in schools.

But fewer question papers were supplied to the schools and teachers were left puzzled after they came to know about it. The teachers were also seen writing questions on the blackboard reportedly after question papers fell short of the requirement.

