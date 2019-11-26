Landslide win for Hong Kong’s pro-democracy parties

Hong Kong: Pro-democracy candidates appear to have made major gains in Hong Kong’s district council elections. Pro-democracy forces swept Hong Kong district council elections over the weekend.

China responded sternly to the landslide in the vote widely seen as a referendum on public support for the anti-government movement. Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that no matter how the situation in Hong Kong changes, the semiautonomous region is part of China.

The polls come after six months of anti-government, pro-democracy protests that have turned increasingly violent, and as Hong Kong struggles to overcome its most serious political crisis in decades. The local elections have been widely viewed as a barometer of public sentiment.

Hong Kong pro-democracy parties took 390 out of 452 district council seats — winning nearly 90% of the seats, according to Reuters which cited local broadcaster RTHK on Monday. Democratic candidates secured just 100 seats at the previous elections four years ago.

According to the office of the Chief Executive Carrie Lam, about 2.94 million registered electors cast their votes in the district council election on Sunday — a record turnout of about 71.2%.