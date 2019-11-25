Lake Bund Breached, Several Houses Flooded In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: After the bund of a lake was damaged water flooded at Hulimavu in Bengaluru following which a large number of houses were inundated on Sunday.

As per reports, efforts were on to shift around 250 families badly affected by the sudden flood which also swept away several cars and two-wheelers, they said.

City Mayor M Gautham Kumar said the incident occurred when some people allegedly tried to lay a pipe with the help of an earthmover and the civic body BBMP would investigate it.

About 250 families had been affected and efforts were on to shift them to safety and provide food, added sources.