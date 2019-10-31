Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ slams Pakistan for violating Vienna Convention

HeadlinesInternational
By pragativadinewsservice
Kulbhushan Jadhav case
6

New York: The International Court of Justice(ICJ) has told the United Nations that Pakistan has violated its obligations under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention.

The ICJ President Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf told the United Nations General Assembly that in its judgment in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Pakistan has violated its obligations under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention.

Related Posts

Girish Chandra Murmu sworn in as first Lt. Governor of Union…

Pak terrorists planning to kill non-locals to derail peace…

Naveen expresses grief over CPI leader Gurudas…

This is a major development in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Yusuf told the UNGA that this court had to address several issues regarding the interpretation and application of the Vienna Convention in the specific circumstances of the case.

One of the issues that the court had to examine was the question of whether the right of consular access be excluded in a situation where the individual concerned was suspected of carrying out espionage activity.

He said there is no provision in the Vienna Convention containing a reference to cases of espionage, nor does the Article containing consular access excludes from its scope to certain categories of persons.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Girish Chandra Murmu sworn in as first Lt. Governor of Union…

Pak terrorists planning to kill non-locals to derail peace…

Naveen expresses grief over CPI leader Gurudas…

1 of 5,843