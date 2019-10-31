Kulbhushan Jadhav case: ICJ slams Pakistan for violating Vienna Convention

New York: The International Court of Justice(ICJ) has told the United Nations that Pakistan has violated its obligations under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention.

The ICJ President Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf told the United Nations General Assembly that in its judgment in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Pakistan has violated its obligations under Article 36 of the Vienna Convention.

This is a major development in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Yusuf told the UNGA that this court had to address several issues regarding the interpretation and application of the Vienna Convention in the specific circumstances of the case.

One of the issues that the court had to examine was the question of whether the right of consular access be excluded in a situation where the individual concerned was suspected of carrying out espionage activity.

He said there is no provision in the Vienna Convention containing a reference to cases of espionage, nor does the Article containing consular access excludes from its scope to certain categories of persons.