Koraput MP writes to Union Health Min, seeks new Medical College in Rayagada

Bhubaneswar: Koraput MP, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, in a letter to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan has urged for the establishment of a new Medical College in Rayagada district.

Through the letter, the MP said, “Rayagada district is an aspirational district in the State of Odisha with a large tribal population. The health services at Rayagada district needs great focus and support from the Government.”

He also mentioned that “In 2014, State Government had promised to establish Medical College at Rayagada with 100 seats and associated hospitals with 500 bed capacity in PPP mode. This was one of the first medical college projects in the country that were approved by the Central Government for Viability Grant Funding (VGF) support. Unfortunately, this has been in the back burner and no action on the ground is seen to revive the project.”

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for the establishment of 75 additional Government Medical Colleges by 2021-22 attached with existing district/referral hospitals under Phase-III of the ongoing Centrally Sponsored scheme. It was also decided that new medical colleges would be set up in under-served areas having no medical college with at least 200 bedded District Hospital and preference will be given to Aspirational Districts,” the MP added.

Ulaka concluded by writing that, “Rayagada is one of the most deserving districts given the social and economic condition and it satisfies the requirements for establishment of Medical Colleges, I shall be in person obliged if you could approve the new Medical College at Rayagada attached with Rayagada District Headquarter Hospital under Phase — Ill of ongoing Centrally sponsored scheme in the interest of the people of Rayagada District.”