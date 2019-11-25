Koraput dist healthcare: Oppn, ruling party MLAs lavish praises on CM, 5T secy

Bhubaneswar: Members from the treasury benches and the opposition on Monday praised Chief Minister and his 5-T secretary for improving healthcare system in Koraput.

The Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati, during a discussion in the House, thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his 5 T secretary V K Pandian and said Koraput district headquarters hospital got a CDMO after so many years. Bahinipati said the visit of Pandian has put things in order in the healthcare system in Koraput district.

He said the district headquarters hospital of Koraput now has the facilities of ambulance service along with other infrastructures. Manohar Randhari of BJD said healthcare facilities in Koraput and Nabarangpur hospitals have improved after the visit of 5T secretary and other officials.

The Independent MLA of Rayagada, Makarand Muduli, praised the Chief Minister and his team for giving adequate attention to the improvement of healthcare infrastructures in the state. Prakash Chandra Majhi of BJD said such measures by the government has considerably whittled down the level of corruption in the state in the health sector. He demanded that the government should take measures to open a trauma centre in Sahid Laxman Nayak medical college in Koraput.

During the discussion Bahinipati expressed his concern that healthcare system in remotest parts of Koraput is in a shambles due to shortage of doctors and urged the government to look into the matter at the earliest.

The BJD legislator Nityananda Gond invited the attention of the government on the poor healthcare system in Umerkote. Likewise, BJD MLA Raghunath Gomang urged the state government to take immediate measures to set at right the sagging healthcare system in Gunupur.

Minister for health and family welfare Nabakishore Das said Koraput district has 69 hospitals,48 primary health centres and 16 community health centers. He said 118 doctors are serving in different hospitals in the district. The number of vacant post of doctors is 190, he added.

The minister said Odisha Public Service Commission has been asked to conduct the process of appointment of 2000 doctors in the state. Das hoped that after appointment of the doctors, the state will have a surplus on the score.