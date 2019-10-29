Kolkata Film Festival Drops ‘Patnagarh’ Movie Screening

Bhubaneswar: The 25th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) has decided to drop screening of Odia movie ‘Patnagarh’.

Producer of the film Sridhara Martha and actor Manoj Mishra intimated about it in a press meet today in Bhubaneswar.

The film is based on the much-discussed parcel bomb explosion case in Patnagarh of Bolangir district.

The decision has been notified to the movie’s producer Sridhar Martha and director Rajesh Touchriver. KIFF is scheduled to be held from November 8 to 15.

As per reports, the film was dropped from the list at KIFF following a legal notice from the family members of Soumya Sekhar Sahu, who was killed in the blast. Soumya’s family members mentioned in the notice that neither the film’s director nor producer informed them prior to the making of ‘Patnagarh’.

The film has been made in Hindi and Telugu other than Odia. It has been set for November 8 release.

Notably, Soumya and his grandmother Jemamani were killed On February 23, 2018, in the parcel bomb case while his newly married wife Reema Rani had sustained grievous injuries.

Later the Crime Branch, which was handed over the case, arrested English lecturer Punjilal Meher as the main accused. Due to some past enmity with Soumya’s mother Sanjukta Sahu, Meher had allegedly conspired the bomb blast.