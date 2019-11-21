Know The Trains Cancelled For Modernisation Work

Bhubaneswar: In view of modernisation work at Bilaspur Division under South East Central Railway jurisdiction, the following ECoR bound trains have been cancelled and diverted.

02410 Raigarh-Sambalpur Special from Raigarh on 21st,22nd,24th,26th,27th,28th,29th of November and1st,3rd, 4th, 5th,6th, 8th, 10th,11th,12th,13th, 15th,17th,18th,19th & 20th of December, 2019=22Days.

02409 Sambalpur-Raigarh Special from Sambalpur on 22nd, 23rd 25th,27th,28th,29th,30th of November and 2nd,4th,5th,6th,7th,9th,11th, 12th,13th,14th,16th,18th,19th,20th & 21st of December, 2019=22Days.

19317 Indore-Puri Humsafar Weekly Express from Indore on 26.11.2019, 03.12.2019, 10.12.2019 & 17.12.2019.

19318 Puri-Indore Humsafar Weekly Express from Puri on 27.11.2019, 04.12.2019, 11.12.2019 & 18.12.2019.

58217/58218 Titlagarh-Raipur-Titlagarh Passenger from 21.11.2019 to 19.12.2019 on both the direction.