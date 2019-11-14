Know How Odisha CM Celebrated This Children’s Day

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Children’s Day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today spent valuable time with school kids.

The Odisha CM met the children from DAV Pokhariput this morning, wished them on the occasion and also distributed chocolates among them.

In the evening, the Chief Minister met the tiny tots from Wisdom Tree Global School Kindergarten in his chamber at the Secretariat and also distributed chocolates to the children. He also spent some quality time with them.

Later, the CM launched ‘Mission Palash’- a plantation initiative of the school’s trust. The children also presented a ‘Palash’ sapling to the CM. Under this mission, massive plantation of Palash trees will be taken up in Bhubaneswar.