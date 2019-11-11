Khurda rape case: Police find no evidence, accused released

By pragativadinewsservice
Khurda: The accused detained by the police on charges of rape of a woman in a moving car, has been released today due to lack of evidence, said police.

According to reports, an investigation was launched on basis of the complaint of the woman who was rescued in a critical condition after being allegedly thrown off a moving car on NH in Khurda. However, no evidence was found during the probe following which the accused who was detained earlier was released by the police.

Notably, the woman was found dumped on the National Highway in front of Prananath Autonomous College in Khurda.

