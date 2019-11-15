Khan, Sharma Appointed Advisors Of J&K LG

Srinagar: The government on Thursday approved the appointment of two advisors to Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu for assisting him in running the affairs of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

As per reports, the Union Home Ministry gave nod for the appointment of Kewal Kumar Sharma, former IAS officer and Farooq Ahmad Khan, ex-IPS officer, as advisors to the LG.

Both Sharma and Khan had served as advisors to former Governor Satya Pal Malik who was moved to Goa for completing the rest of the term as Governor after erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was split and two separate union territories were carved.