Khan, Sharma Appointed Advisors Of J&K LG

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Advisors Of J&K LG
4

Srinagar: The government on Thursday approved the appointment of two advisors to Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu for assisting him in running the affairs of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Related Posts

Sena-NCP-Cong govt will last full term: Sharad Pawar

Delhi is the most polluted city in the world

SC raps Kejriwal govt for Odd-Even scheme, calls it…

As per reports, the Union Home Ministry gave nod for the appointment of Kewal Kumar Sharma, former IAS officer and Farooq Ahmad Khan, ex-IPS officer, as advisors to the LG.

Both Sharma and Khan had served as advisors to former Governor Satya Pal Malik who was moved to Goa for completing the rest of the term as Governor after erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was split and two separate union territories were carved.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Sena-NCP-Cong govt will last full term: Sharad Pawar

Delhi is the most polluted city in the world

SC raps Kejriwal govt for Odd-Even scheme, calls it…

1 of 3,232