Kendrapara fisherman sells rare fish for Rs 2 lakh

Kendrapara: A fisherman from Kendrapara district sold a rare species of Sailfish at whopping Rs 2 lakh to a trader at Digha area. Madan Debnath, netted the 10-kilogram fish from the marine body located near Talachua area under Rajnagar block in Kendrapara district.

This fish, an exotic specimen, is considered to be one of the finest and most expensive varieties of marine fish.

After the news spread like wildfire, people gathered to see the most expensive fish which was sold at Rs 10,000 per kg.

Description: A sailfish is a fish of the genus Istiophorus of billfish living in colder areas of all the seas of the earth. They are predominantly blue to gray in colour and have a characteristic dorsal fin known as a sail, which often stretches the entire length of the back.

They have an elongated body that is blue on top and silver on the bottom. They have a very large blue dorsal fin that looks like a small sail and a long upper jaw that extends into a spear. They are related to the White Marlin and the Blue Marlin. The average size of these fish is 30 to 60 pounds.