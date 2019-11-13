KBC 11: Odisha MP Achyuta Samanta to appear in Karamveer Special soon

EntertainmentEntertainmentHeadlines
By pragativadinewsservice
Achyuta Samanta
12

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Kandhamal MP and founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Achyuta Samanta will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s popular television game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu will share the ‘hot seat’ with the Odisha educationist, Mr Samanta in a special “Karamveer episode” of the quiz show.

Related Posts

Pak to amend Army Act to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal

Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore starrer ‘Aradhana’…

Anthony Maras’s upcoming film ‘Hotel…

The episode will be aired at 9 PM on November 15 in Sony Entertainment channel. Earlier, ace sprinter Dutee Chand and senior IPS officer Satya Narayan Pradhan had appeared in the special series of KBC.

Notably, Karamveer series of the show hosts people who have contributed to society in different spheres.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Pak to amend Army Act to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal

Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore starrer ‘Aradhana’…

Anthony Maras’s upcoming film ‘Hotel…

1 of 5,933