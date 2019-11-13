KBC 11: Odisha MP Achyuta Samanta to appear in Karamveer Special soon

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Kandhamal MP and founder of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Achyuta Samanta will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s popular television game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu will share the ‘hot seat’ with the Odisha educationist, Mr Samanta in a special “Karamveer episode” of the quiz show.

The episode will be aired at 9 PM on November 15 in Sony Entertainment channel. Earlier, ace sprinter Dutee Chand and senior IPS officer Satya Narayan Pradhan had appeared in the special series of KBC.

Notably, Karamveer series of the show hosts people who have contributed to society in different spheres.