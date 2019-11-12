Katy Perry To Perform At 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup Final

Mumbai: American pop star Katy Perry is set to grace the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with her energetic performance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

Perry has previously performed at the opening ceremony of the fifth season of the Indian Premier League in Mumbai. She is currently in the city where she is going to perform at the One Plus Music festival on November 16.

The final of the tournament will be played at Australia’s iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The ICC is hopeful that the stadium attendance during the final match will break the existing record of most number of people watching a women’s sporting event inside any stadium.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) in its release said that Perry’s involvement in the Women’s T20 World Cup final gives a big boost as the event looks to break the record for highest attendance in a women’s sporting fixture.