Kashmiris trained in Pakistan to fight Indian Army: Musharraf

HeadlinesInternational
By pragativadinewsservice
Kashmiris trained in Pakistan
9

Islamabad: Former Pak President Pervez Musharraf has admitted that Kashmiris were “trained in Pakistan” as Mujahideen to fight Indian Army.

Musharraf described them as Pakistan’s “heroes”. Musharraf has reportedly revealed this in an interview.

Related Posts

Rafale verdict: Supreme Court dismisses review pleas

Sabarimala verdict: Supreme Court refers the matter to…

Naveen pays tribute to India’s first PM Pt. Jawaharlal…

The clip of the interview was shared by Pakistani politician Farhatullah Babar on Wednesday. Musharraf said: “Kashmiris who came to Pakistan received a hero reception here. We used to train them and support them.”

Musharraf said in 1979 religious militancy was introduced in Afghanistan to benefit Pakistan. Mujahideen from all over the world were brought to Pakistan, trained and supplied with weapons to fight. The former Pak President said Taliban were trained in Pakistan.

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Rafale verdict: Supreme Court dismisses review pleas

Sabarimala verdict: Supreme Court refers the matter to…

Naveen pays tribute to India’s first PM Pt. Jawaharlal…

1 of 5,953