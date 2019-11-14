Kashmiris trained in Pakistan to fight Indian Army: Musharraf

Islamabad: Former Pak President Pervez Musharraf has admitted that Kashmiris were “trained in Pakistan” as Mujahideen to fight Indian Army.

Musharraf described them as Pakistan’s “heroes”. Musharraf has reportedly revealed this in an interview.

The clip of the interview was shared by Pakistani politician Farhatullah Babar on Wednesday. Musharraf said: “Kashmiris who came to Pakistan received a hero reception here. We used to train them and support them.”

Musharraf said in 1979 religious militancy was introduced in Afghanistan to benefit Pakistan. Mujahideen from all over the world were brought to Pakistan, trained and supplied with weapons to fight. The former Pak President said Taliban were trained in Pakistan.