Kartarpur Corridor opening is a gesture of goodwill: Pak PM

By pragativadinewsservice
Kartarpur Corridor
Kartarpur: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has said opening of Kartarpur Corridor is a testimony to his country’s commitment to regional peace.

He congratulated the Sikh community on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor linking Dera Baba Sahib in Gurdaspur in India and Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan will be thrown open on Saturday.

The Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib is located across the Ravi river in Pakistan and is about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

Prime minister Khan said the unprecedented gesture of goodwill from his government was a reflection of its deep respect for Baba Guru Nanak Dev and religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

 

