Kangaroo court asks differently-abled girl not to file rape complaint

Kalahandi: A 25-year-old differently-abled girl who was raped was coerced not to file a police complaint by a kangaroo court in Kalahandi district.

The incident was reported from Badaldei village under Junagarh police limit in this district.

According to sources, the victim, speech-impaired, was staying at Gouniti’s house and was working as a servant there for many years. During which, she was allegedly raped by Gouniti’s son, Amulya Biswal, for several times. After the victim was found impregnated, a meeting was held by a Kangaroo court in the village.

At the meeting, the victim identified the accused. But after the court knew that the matter was of Gouniti’s family, the court instead of giving justice asked the victim not to file a complaint against the accused with the police.

With no option left, the victim’s family member knocked on the door of Kalahandi SP for help. Taking note of the report, Mahila cell in-charge, Additional SP Manipatra directed Junagarh police to lodge a complaint.