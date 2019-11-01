Kalahandi silk farmer’s body found in dam

Kalahandi: The body of a silk farmer has been recovered from a dam at G. Udayagiri area in Kandhamal district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Rajkishore Pradhan, a resident of Kalinaju village in the district.

According to sources, Pradhan was missing since October 30. The family members carried out a frantic search and informed the police yesterday night. Some locals said that Pradhan and his two associates were consuming alcohol together night near a dam located at the village on Wednesday night.

Later, they went to the dam to attend nature’s call. While two of his associates returned, Pradhan went missing.

Today morning, some locals spotted the body floating in the dam water and informed the cops.

Police and fire services personnel then reached the spot and recovered the body. A probe has been initiated into the incident.