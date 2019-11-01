Kalahandi silk farmer’s body found in dam

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
body found in dam
0

Kalahandi: The body of a silk farmer has been recovered from a dam at G. Udayagiri area in Kandhamal district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Rajkishore Pradhan, a resident of Kalinaju village in the district.

According to sources, Pradhan was missing since October 30. The family members carried out a frantic search and informed the police yesterday night. Some locals said that Pradhan and his two associates were consuming alcohol together night near a dam located at the village on Wednesday night.

Related Posts

Vedanta Jharsuguda organises Run for Unity on Rashtriya Ekta…

Steel Plant Owner, Two Others Held For Receiving Stolen Pig…

Bhadrak woman beaten up by hubby & given triple talaq

Later, they went to the dam to attend nature’s call. While two of his associates returned, Pradhan went missing.

Today morning, some locals spotted the body floating in the dam water and informed the cops.

Police and fire services personnel then reached the spot and recovered the body. A probe has been initiated into the incident.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Vedanta Jharsuguda organises Run for Unity on Rashtriya Ekta…

Steel Plant Owner, Two Others Held For Receiving Stolen Pig…

Bhadrak woman beaten up by hubby & given triple talaq

1 of 2,874