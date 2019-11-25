K-pop star Goo Hara Found Dead At Home In Seoul, May Have Committed Suicide

Seoul: South Korean K-pop star Goo Hara was found dead in her home in Seoul on Sunday. This sent the fans of the 28-year-old musician and actress around the world into shock.

Police say the cause of death is under investigation, and have not yet filed an official report about her passing.

The body of Goo, a member of former girl group Kara, was discovered Sunday evening at her home in Cheongdam, one of Seoul’s wealthiest neighbourhoods.

Goo was a former member of the enormously popular K-pop group Kara, one of the first such groups to break through to international audiences.

Her death comes a little more than a month after the suspected death by suicide of 25-year-old K-pop star Sulli, who was a close friend of Goo’s.

Goo was abused by an ex-boyfriend last year who — after they split — blackmailed her over their sex videos. The ex, hairdresser Choi Jong-bum, threatened “to end her entertainment career” by leaking the footage, and a CCTV clip of the couple showed the singer kneeling before him apparently begging him not to.

The man was convicted of multiple crimes including blackmail in August and was given a suspended jail term, but the star had been targeted by abusive online comments since the incident. Before her body was discovered on Sunday her Instagram account was flooded with hate comments about her appearance and her history with her ex.