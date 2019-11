Balasore: A herd of 40 elephants has damaged standing crops in Rajbandh area under Nilagiri in Balasore district on Tuesday.

The herd entered the farms outside the village and went on a damaging spree last night. Villagers helplessly watched the herd even though some youths tried to ward off the jumbos, including some tuskers. The herd later proceeded to nearby jungles.

On being informed this morning, forest department officials reached the spot.