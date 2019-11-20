JNU students delegation hold talks with HRD panel

New Delhi: A delegation of varsity students held talks with a panel at the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Wednesday.

The ongoing standoff at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here was over fee hike and other issues.

The HRD Ministry has set up a high-powered committee for talks with students and JNU administration to peacefully resolve the issues that witnessed clashes between the students and Delhi Police.

The JNUSU general secretary told reporters after the meeting that “the meeting was between all the four office-bearers of the JNUSU and counsellors. The protest will continue inside the campus until our demands are met”.