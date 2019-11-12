JioTV wins IPTV Innovation Award at World Communication Awards

JioTV, the extremely popular TV and broadcast content app, enjoyed by hundreds of millions of mobile phone users has been conferred the award for IPTV Innovation at the World Communication Awards 2019, at a ceremony in London.

Launched in 1999 by Total Telecom, World Communication Awards recognise excellence amongst global telecom operators and individuals. A panel of telecom experts selected winners in 25 categories.

The award was presented by Livia Rosu, Marketing Chair And Board Member, HomeGrid Forum & the MC for the evening was John Simpson, World Affairs Editor of the BBC.

On JioTV’s win, Judges commented “As telcos around the world scramble to become more than mere providers of dumb pipes- content is becoming critical and core to their offerings. This category witnessed some stiff competition from a number of providers who have upped the ante in their online TV offering. The winning entry (JioTV) showcases comprehensive, wide-ranging, feature-rich and innovative services across the board. A real gamechanger for millions of subscribers,”

Reliance Jio’s pioneering digital offerings were shortlisted in 4 categories including Best Operator in an Emerging Market, The Social Contribution Award, The Innovation Award – Operator and IPTV Innovation Award. JioPhone and JioInteract were highly commended by an esteemed panel under The Social Contribution Award and The Innovation Award – Operator categories respectively.